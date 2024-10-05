Quarry LP Buys Shares of 5,000 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,693,701.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at $210,693,701.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,477,309 shares of company stock worth $40,986,184 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

