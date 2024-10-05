Quarry LP Has $55,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Quarry LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRBR opened at $62.12 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

