Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stake Lifted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $2,730,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,613.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE XPOF opened at $12.76 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $614.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

