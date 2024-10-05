Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

