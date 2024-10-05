Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLRN stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

