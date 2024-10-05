Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 640.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,864,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,685,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $122.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

