PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

