Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $44,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QFLR opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.