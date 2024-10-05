Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,500 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORZ. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at $12.19 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

