Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.