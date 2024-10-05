Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,450 Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.