Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

