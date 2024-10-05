Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $136.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

