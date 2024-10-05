Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

