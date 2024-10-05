Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after purchasing an additional 609,857 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,681,000 after buying an additional 293,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

