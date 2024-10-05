Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $842.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,300.62 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,699.34%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

