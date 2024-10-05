Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,610 Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at $2,152,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BYON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Stock Performance

NYSE:BYON opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.64. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

