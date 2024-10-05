Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ERJ

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.