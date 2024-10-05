Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.11.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.