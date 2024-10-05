Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,427 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,010,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385. The stock has a market cap of $298.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $70.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

