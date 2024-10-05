Collective Family Office LLC Has $11.10 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of VTV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. 1,014,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,198. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $174.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
