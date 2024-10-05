Collective Family Office LLC Has $573,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 1,930,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

