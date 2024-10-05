Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

