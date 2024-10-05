Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $404.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

