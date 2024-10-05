Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 408,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,675. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $238.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

