Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,708 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after acquiring an additional 451,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,567 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

