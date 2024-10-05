Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,337 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 253.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.89. 22,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,486. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

