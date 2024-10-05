Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

