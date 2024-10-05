Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $722,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $140.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

