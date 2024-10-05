Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $179.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average of $206.05. The stock has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

