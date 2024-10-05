Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

