Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,802 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,901,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,741,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,127 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 483,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,767,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Corteva Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

