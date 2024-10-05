The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 290,588 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,105,168.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,761 shares of company stock worth $56,845,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

