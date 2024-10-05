Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.