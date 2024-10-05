Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 10,243,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

