Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,291. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $188.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.