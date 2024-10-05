Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires 5,859 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 232.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 63.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,031,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 400,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,761,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,195,000 after buying an additional 103,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 2,791,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,824. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

