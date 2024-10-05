Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Hershey stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.63.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

