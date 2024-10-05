Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMO traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.61. 871,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,872. The stock has a market cap of $228.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

