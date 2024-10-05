Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Cut by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.55. 74,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,284. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $146.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.