Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.92.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $388.36. The company had a trading volume of 595,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,457. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.35. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $391.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

