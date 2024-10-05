Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

