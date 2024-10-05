Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.