NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 13,279 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after buying an additional 1,370,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Stock Up 0.3 %

CMA opened at $58.86 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.