Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 25,984 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 190.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

