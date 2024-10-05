Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,968,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.