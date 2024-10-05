Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Nucor by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Nucor by 86.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

