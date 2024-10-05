Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $89.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

