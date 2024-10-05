Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 53,201 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 501,937 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 687,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 85,469 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,482,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,288,000.

FELG stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

