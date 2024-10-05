Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,688 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 257.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.6% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,059,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $310.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

